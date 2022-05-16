Advertise With Us
ACPD investigating fatal crash along Seminole Trial

Scene on Seminole Trail
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Seminole Trail at Greenbrier Drive Sunday, May 15.

First responders were called out to the scene around 9:20 p.m. Police say one driver, 36-year-old Justin Michael Tilghman of Charlottesville, died at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to the hospital.

ACPD says this is the fourth traffic fatality it has investigated in 2022.

