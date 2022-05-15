Threat for Severe Storms Monday Afternoon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Evening showers and storms fade. Areas of fog to develop, along with some clearing. The Total Lunar Eclipse will start tonight after 10:30 PM and continue into early Monday morning, as the Full moon moves into the Earth’s shadow.

A cold front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Another warm day in the 80s, with mainly afternoon scattered storms. These storms may turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and some hail, the main threats. Isolated tornadoes are also possible. Across our area, looking at a time frame of 11 AM - 6 PM. Remain Weather Aware! Behind the cold front Monday, drier and pleasant days to return for Tuesday and the middle of next week. Another storm system may bring rain , late Wednesday night and some storms for Thursday. Turning very warm to hot by next Friday and Saturday.

Tonight: Eve storms fade, partial clearing, areas of fog. Lows around 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, scattered PM showers and storms. Risk for severe storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Rain at night. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot. Chance of storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, chance of storms. Highs low to mid 80s.

