Police investigating another BB type projectile incident near UVA

UVA Police Department
UVA Police Department(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Police is investigating a report of a person firing a “BB” type projectile from a passing vehicle on Saturday, May 14 according to a release sent out.

Officials say it happened around 9:10p.m. near the 100 block of Culbreth Road. The person involved is described as a male driving a black Sedan with white writing on the driver’s side door.

The vehicle was last seen heading towards University Avenue.

If you have any information regarding this incident, UVA Police is asking you to call 434-924-7166.

Last weekend, Charlottesville police received two reports of people firing BB type projectiles near the University Corner. According to CPD, no arrests have been made in that incident. An investigation is still ongoing.

