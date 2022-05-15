Morning fog, afternoon storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning fog will give way to partly sunny skies and warm temperatures. As the atmosphere heats, showers and scattered storms can be expected for the afternoon and evening. More fog for Monday morning, ahead of a strong cold front to our west. Monday will feature a higher probability for strong to severe storms capable of causing gusty wind, heavy rain, hail, and even an isolated tornado. Behind the front we’ll see refreshing conditions for the mid week, however, look for 90s by Friday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, clearing with showers and storms this afternoon, High: low 80s

Tonight: Scattered showers & storms, fog, Low: low 60s

Monday: Morning fog, clearing, strong to severe storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: mid 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, showers & storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 40s

