CAT offers school bus test drives

By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit held its drive the big yellow event on Saturday, May 14 to hire some new bus drivers. People were able to test drive a school bus around the Charlottesville High School parking lot.

The hope was to give people a hands-on experience and a unique chance to see if the job is right for them.

“We’re giving anyone with a valid license the chance to come down here and with one of our trainers learn the ropes, drive the bus, and see if it would be a great fit for you and a future career choice,” Kyle Ervin with CAT said.

CAT is also offering all its new hires a $2400 sign on bonus.

