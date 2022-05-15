Advertise With Us
Asian American Celebration at the Dairy Market

By Dryden Quigley
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An event celebrating Asian-American heritage is inviting everyone to come out to Charlottesville’s Dairy Market Sunday, May 15.

An hour-long celebration is set to feature music, dancers, and speakers. The goal is to celebrate and learn about the culture of Asian and Asian-Americans in Charlottesville.

The idea came as a collaboration between University of Virginia professors, students, and community members.

“Basically, we did a little bit of talking and was like, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be nice to finally do like a little thing in Charlottesville for Asians?’ This is the first ever celebration of being Asian Charlottesville has ever had,” Sylvie Bowman said.

The event is set for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

