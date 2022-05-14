Advertise With Us
date 2022-05-14
Waynesboro family hosting yard sale for charity

The University of Virginia Medical Center is teaming up with a Waynesboro family to help others going through a devastating diagnosis a bit easier.(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - If you’re looking to do some shopping this weekend and support a good cause one Waynesboro family has an event for you.

Back in January NBC29 introduced viewers to baby Max and his family. Max was diagnosed with infantile spasms - a costly diagnosis.

Now Max’s family is working to raise money for others going through this diagnosis - they have two funds set up and on Saturday, May 14 they are having a yard sale from 9:00 am to noon at 631 Northgate Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980.

All money raised will go to the UVA Miracle Maxim fund. Extra items left over from the yard sale will go to Valley Mission.

