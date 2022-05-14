Warmer Ahead. Scattered Afternoon Storms Sunday and Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our unsettled stretch continues, and we will have more rain ahead, but dry times as well. Rain tapers tonight, with areas of fog. A dry start to Sunday and turning much warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s. During the afternoon and early evening, some scattered storms will develop. Isolated severe storm or two possible, the main threat damaging wind gusts. Any storm can produce locally heavy rainfall.

A cold front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic region on Monday. Another warm day in the 80s, with mainly afternoon scattered storms. A few of these storms may turn severe, with damaging wind gusts and some hail, the main threats. Behind the cold front Monday, drier and pleasant days to return for Tuesday and the middle of next week. Another cold front will trigger some storms for Thursday. Turning very warm to hot by next Friday.

Tonight: Showers, isolated storms end. Areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer, scattered PM storms. Isolated severe storm possible. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows around 60.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, scattered PM showers and storms. Risk for severe storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, very warm. Highs upper 80s to around 90. Lows mid 60s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds, hot. Chance of storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s.

