Virginia men’s tennis beats South Carolina 4-0; Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia men’s tennis team won its 20th consecutive match, as the No. 7 Cavaliers defeated No. 10 South Carolina 4-0 in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 on Friday at the Virginia Tennis Facility.

UVA won the doubles point, and Gianni Ross (6-4, 7-5) and Ryan Goetz (6-4, 6-1) earned victories in straight sets at No. 5 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

Bar Botzer closed out the match with a 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 6 singles.

Head coach Andres Pedroso says, “Over the years at UVA, we’ve always taken pride in just having a really solid four, five, and six. And you know, a lot of great teams, that’s where they win most of their points, if you look at college tennis over the last 10, 20, 30 years. Those guys count just as much as the guys at the top of the lineup and the doubles point. Those guys have done a great job for us all year.”

Virginia (25-5) will take on No. 2 Florida in the national quarterfinals next Thursday in Champaign, Illinois.

