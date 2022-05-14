Advertise With Us
UVA women’s lax tops USC 13-11 in NCAA First Round

Morgan Schwab
Morgan Schwab(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:08 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team defeated Southern Cal 13-11 in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Chapel Hill, NC.

Sophomore Morgan Schwab tied a program record with seven assists in the win, while freshman Rachel Clark scored four goals.

Head coach Julie Myers says, “It is a huge opportunity to come in and play a quality team like USC. I am glad that we had just enough to come out on top. I think there were some things we did really well, and others we need to address on film, and learn from them, as we move forward in this tournament. Super proud of the girls to be one of 16 teams still playing, and really excited for the opportunity.”

UVA (10-9) advances to face top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina on Sunday at noon.

