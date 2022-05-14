Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rain Delay at the Dish: UVA and Clemson baseball suspended in Game One

The tarp was on the field for 2 1/2 hours before the game was officially suspended.
The tarp was on the field for 2 1/2 hours before the game was officially suspended.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia and Clemson baseball teams spent a lot of time at Disharoon Park on Friday night, but most of it was not spent playing baseball.

The Cavaliers and Tigers waited out a 2 1/2 hour rain delay before the game was officially suspended at about 9:20 PM.

The teams will resume play at 11 AM on Saturday, with Game Two beginning shortly thereafter.

Chris Newell stands in the rain at Disharoon Park
Chris Newell stands in the rain at Disharoon Park(wvir)

Friday’s game was stopped in the bottom of the 4th inning on Friday night, with the score tied at 4-4.

UVA scored all of its runs in the 4th, and they will have runners at 2nd and 3rd with two outs when play continues.

Ethan Anderson delivered a two RBI triple for the Cavaliers’ first runs of the game.

A bases loaded walk to Kyle Teel scored Casey Saucke from 3rd, and then a wild pitch allowed Max Cotier to race home, and tie the score.

Lightning in the area emptied the stands at that point, and the team placed the tarp on the field, but play was never able to continue.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA graduate students say the university is not treating them fairly and are demanding change.
UVA grad students push administration on 3 requests
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
Outside of the UVA Health Center
UVA Health postpones some procedures due to shortage

Latest News

UVA senior Gianni Ross
Virginia men’s tennis beats South Carolina 4-0; Advances to NCAA Quarterfinals
Morgan Schwab
UVA women’s lax tops USC 13-11 in NCAA First Round
Arizona Ritchie and Gabby Baylog
Rally comes up short; UVA softball falls 5-3 against FSU in ACC Tournament
UVA senior Alex Tappen
No. 12 UVA baseball beats Longwood 8-3 in non-conference finale