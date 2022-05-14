Rain Delay at the Dish: UVA and Clemson baseball suspended in Game One

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia and Clemson baseball teams spent a lot of time at Disharoon Park on Friday night, but most of it was not spent playing baseball.

The Cavaliers and Tigers waited out a 2 1/2 hour rain delay before the game was officially suspended at about 9:20 PM.

The teams will resume play at 11 AM on Saturday, with Game Two beginning shortly thereafter.

Chris Newell stands in the rain at Disharoon Park (wvir)

Friday’s game was stopped in the bottom of the 4th inning on Friday night, with the score tied at 4-4.

UVA scored all of its runs in the 4th, and they will have runners at 2nd and 3rd with two outs when play continues.

Ethan Anderson delivered a two RBI triple for the Cavaliers’ first runs of the game.

A bases loaded walk to Kyle Teel scored Casey Saucke from 3rd, and then a wild pitch allowed Max Cotier to race home, and tie the score.

Lightning in the area emptied the stands at that point, and the team placed the tarp on the field, but play was never able to continue.

