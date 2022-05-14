Advertise With Us
Hundreds take part in Charlottesville abortion rights protest and rally

Protesters lined the streets of downtown Charlottesville Saturday morning to defend abortion rights.
By Madison McNamee
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Protesters lined the streets of downtown Charlottesville Saturday morning to defend abortion rights. This follows the leaked Supreme Court draft that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

Hundreds of men, women and children marched from Charlottesville’s federal courthouse to the Free Speech Wall on the downtown mall for the “Bans Off Our Bodies” protest.

“We actually have a louder voice than just as one and hopefully it reminds people that we’re here at this rally, and there are people right now who need abortion care,” Development Director for the Blue Ridge Abortion Fund Deborah Arenstein said.

Arenstein is also one of the organizers of the protest and rally.

“We could feel the momentum building as the week went by,” Arenstein said.

She says this is Charlottesville’s portion of the nationwide response to the leaked draft opinion the Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade. Protestors say this fight is crucial in the commonwealth, as abortion will be a key topic swaying ballots one way or the other in the mid-term elections.

Donna Price is the chair of the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors, and she’s also running for the 55th seat in the House of Delegates.

“This is an educated population that really cares about rights and the one thing we have to remember, we are one vote away in Virginia from losing all of these rights,” Price said.

Price says she’s at the event to defend those rights.

“It’s a real conflict of a high and a low. High to see all these people out here, but so disappointing to still be fighting this fight,” Price said.

She says she is fighting for the younger generation. People like eight year old Mayzie Crawford who came to protest with her grandmother.

“Hopefully when I’m like, an adult it will change,” Crawford said.

She says this is not her first protest.

“If someone says something, when they’re young, that’s powerful. It might change the future,” Crawford said.

She says she came to lead the next generation in Charlottesville, and this rally is only the beginning.

The people we talked to say they’ll be bringing this Charlottesville energy to Washington D.C. to march again.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

