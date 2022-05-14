Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Eye to the sky

Scattered showers and storms
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend. Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s this weekend. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front to our west that will move through the region Monday. Behind the front look for improving conditions Tuesday, and much of the day Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, fog, Low: around 60

Sunday: Morning fog, clouds & sun, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
UVA graduate students say the university is not treating them fairly and are demanding change.
UVA grad students push administration on 3 requests
COVID-19
Charlottesville doctors tracking additional COVID-19 variants

Latest News

nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
NBC29 Weather 6 PM
Station App graphic
Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend. Turning Warmer By Sunday
nbc29 weather at noon
Unsettled weekend