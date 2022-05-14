Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our unsettled pattern will continue through the weekend. Morning fog will give way to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today. Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s this weekend. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front to our west that will move through the region Monday. Behind the front look for improving conditions Tuesday, and much of the day Wednesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Morning fog, mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, fog, Low: around 60

Sunday: Morning fog, clouds & sun, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: upper 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: mid 60s

