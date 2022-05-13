UVA doctors see uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Doctors with the University of Virginia Medical Center are monitoring an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Charlottesville area.

Many of these doctors are starting to re-mask, and suggest you do the same.

“We now have 24 patients in the hospital, including several people in the intensive care unit. So we are seeing increased hospitalizations, that’s been the trend for the last three weeks or so. What we are hearing about now and staring to see, there is an uptick in deaths,” Doctor Costi Sifri said.

Dr. Sifri says that number is still highest among those who are not vaccinated.

