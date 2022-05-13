Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Unsettled weekend

Scattered showers and a few storms
nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -While the weekend is not expected to be a wash out, we will see daily chances for scattered showers and a few storms. We’ll see cloudy skies and mainly scattered showers for the rest of the day. However, as temperatures begin to warm, the atmosphere will become a little unstable this weekend and afternoon scattered storms will be possible. Once a cold front advances across the region Monday, look for improving weather by Tuesday. Keep an eye to the sky and have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy skies, scattered showers, High: around 70

Tonight: Cloudy, showers & fog, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, am scattered showers, pm scattered storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

