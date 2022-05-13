Advertise With Us
Three Notch’d Brewing testing robotic food runner

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville-based brewery is testing a new way to help run food to tables.

A robot is giving staff a hand at Three Notch’d Brewing.

“Every table is put into the machine, it’s got a little screen on the back, you just hit the table number, it goes right to the side of the table and parks,” Scott Roth said. “The idea would be that if you’re running short on hosts or on food runners, which a lot of people in our industry are, you might have an opportunity to try to offset some of that with the use of the robot.”

Roth says the robot isn’t taking away jobs.

“It’s certainly no substitute for a great server and bartender, and it never will take the place of someone like that,” he said. “It is a neat way to get the food to the table.”

This is only beta test, and the robot is set to be at Three Notch’d Brewing for a few more weeks.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

