Scattered Showers and Storms This Weekend. Turning Warmer By Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rounds of rain and some storms will take us through the weekend and into Monday. This unsettled stretch will bring us times of rain, but also dry times as well. Just be prepared for the rain. A storm over the southeast coast, moving inland, is bringing us a moist easterly wind flow off the Atlantic and Bay. Showers moving from east to west. . General rain amounts a half inch to over an inch. Localized higher rain amounts, with storms. High temperatures Saturday, back in the 70s, but warmer low 80s by Sunday and Monday. Behind a cold front Monday, drier days to return for Tuesday and the middle of next week.

Tonight: Scattered showers, stray storm early. Areas of fog. Lows low 60s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and scattered storms. Highs mid to upper 70s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer, scattered PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of scattered storms. Highs low 80s. Lows around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 80s.

