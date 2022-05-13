Rally comes up short; UVA softball falls 5-3 against FSU in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team scored three runs in the top of the 7th inning, but they could not come all the way back, as the 6-seed Cavaliers fell 5-3 against 3-seed Florida State on Thursday in the First Round of the ACC Tournament.

UVA sent eight batters to the plate in the final inning, and the tying run was on base when the final out was recorded.

Tori Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored for the ‘Hoos.

FSU took the lead with two runs in the 4th inning, and they added one more in the 5th.

The Seminoles hit two solo home runs in the 6th, which proved to be the difference in the final score.

Virginia (27-24) out-hit Florida State 8-7 in the game, and they left five runners on base.

The field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Sunday at 7pm.

