Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Rally comes up short; UVA softball falls 5-3 against FSU in ACC Tournament

Arizona Ritchie and Gabby Baylog
Arizona Ritchie and Gabby Baylog(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia softball team scored three runs in the top of the 7th inning, but they could not come all the way back, as the 6-seed Cavaliers fell 5-3 against 3-seed Florida State on Thursday in the First Round of the ACC Tournament.

UVA sent eight batters to the plate in the final inning, and the tying run was on base when the final out was recorded.

Tori Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and a run scored for the ‘Hoos.

FSU took the lead with two runs in the 4th inning, and they added one more in the 5th.

The Seminoles hit two solo home runs in the 6th, which proved to be the difference in the final score.

Virginia (27-24) out-hit Florida State 8-7 in the game, and they left five runners on base.

The field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced on Sunday at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA graduate students say the university is not treating them fairly and are demanding change.
UVA grad students push administration on 3 requests
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days
Outside of the UVA Health Center
UVA Health postpones some procedures due to shortage
Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

Latest News

UVA senior Alex Tappen
No. 12 UVA baseball beats Longwood 8-3 in non-conference finale
JMU junior Hannah Shifflett
Hannah Shifflett named CAA Softball Player of the Year
The Virginia women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 26th year in a row.
Battle-tested UVA women’s lax ready to begin NCAA Tournament
UVA 2020 logo
UVA Softball #6 seed in ACC Tournament