Grab the umbrella

Unsettled stretch through early next week
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -An area of low pressure to our south will begin to move north over the next several hours. As the system lifts north it is expected to weaken. However, scattered showers and a few scattered storms will be on tap the next couple of days. Improving conditions can be expected by Tuesday, with sunshine and 80s. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Cloudy, fog & scattered showers, High: low 70s

Tonight: Cloudy, scattered showers & fog, Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late showers, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

