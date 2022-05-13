Advertise With Us
date 2022-05-13
Central VA SBDC closing Jump Start program

By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Central Virginia Small Business Development Center is taking its last round of applications for the Jump Start Program.

The program has helped build more than 100 websites for small businesses in the region.

“They have been able to connect better with their customers. We’ve seen a big increase in sales actually, in 2021 especially as a result not only of the websites, but in helping companies improve other aspects of their online communications,” Rebecca Haydock said.

The development center says it can help around 20 more small businesses build or manage a WordPress site.

Websites can be up up five pages and have up five e-commerce items.

Applications are open through May 20.

