Albemarle County family looking for fix after possum contaminates well water

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family says it has been without clean water for weeks, and is now pleading for a fix from the UVA Foundation.

The Bouch family says it has rented its Albemarle County home for about 15 years. But, the family of eight may be forced out after an animal died in its water well.

“April 28th, we noticed our water smelt horrifically,” Johnetta Bouch said.

The family believes a possum fell into the well after a tree fell and cracked it open. So far, Bouch said nothing has been fixed, despite a plumbing company making multiple service visits.

“A well company has come out to try to remove it. They’re not having any success with it. All they’re doing is breaking it into pieces, and I can see through their camera that it’s just lots of possum pieces floating around,” Bouch said.

A lab test shows high levels of coliform and E. coli in the way, not to mention the smell is still there. Johnetta says her family is having health issues because of it.

“Some of us are having some symptoms, so we’re going to go to the doctor and get some labs done. Hopefully, we’re OK. They’re not severe at this point, but who knows where it’s going to lead,” she said.

The property is owned by the UVA Foundation, and managed by Real Property Management. In an email, RPM said:

“We will get someone out there as soon as possible, but the property is clearly unfit for occupancy at this time, so I highly suggest finding some alternative housing until we’ve been able to resolve the well situation. I understand this may be difficult with a family and pets, but the owners have already approved a rental credit of $1,705 to help cover the time in which you are displaced. The owner has also offered to terminate the lease.

“They aren’t even going to work on the property anymore because it’s a liability issue. That well should not be used anymore, but UVA Foundation is telling us it’s not in their budget to put a new well in,” Johnetta said. “They have admitted its inhabitable, but they’re not willing to fix it, which Virginia law requires.”

When NBC29 reached out to the UVA Foundation, this was what we received via email:

“The University of Virginia Foundation employs a third-party property management company to oversee rental properties including this one. The tenants recently reported an odor in their water, and the property managers have been working with contractors to identify and resolve the issue. The contractors hoped to do more site work today. Unfortunately, they were unable to bring heavy equipment across the rain-softened ground to the water source, and the situation is not yet resolved. The property management company has offered the tenants another place to stay and a credit on their rent as they continue to work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Johnetta says she just wants the issue fixed, without having to leave her home.

“All we need is clean water. That’s all I want, the fastest way possible. It’s been over two weeks now. That’s it, whatever it takes to get clean water,” she said.

