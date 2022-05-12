Unsettled Wet Stretch - Friday Into The Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An unsettled weather stretch ahead with clouds and rain at times. A storm over the southeast coast, is bringing us a moist easterly winds flow off the Atlantic and Bay. Showers moving from east to west in this set up. Showers at times Friday and more wet weather Saturday and possibly a few storms. Sunday, will turn warmer with highs in the low 80s, with some scattered, mainly afternoon storms. Much the same Monday, ahead of the next cold front. General rain amounts a half inch to over an inch. Localized higher rain possible with storms. Drier days look to return for Tuesday and the middle of next week.

Tonight: Cloudy, some showers, areas of fog. Lows upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Cloudy, rain at times, stray storm possible. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows around 60.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers and scattered storms. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows around 60.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer, scattered PM storms. Highs low to mid 80s. Lows low 60s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm, scattered PM showers and storms. Highs low 80s. Lows upper 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs near 80. Lows mid 50s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, chance of scattered storms. Highs low 80s.

