Sentara invests $254M to support health care

By Dominga Murray
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBEMARLE CONTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara says it has invested $254 million to support health care in Virginia.

This means people who live in the Blue Ridge Health District will see some of that funding.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital offers free breast and colon cancer screenings to uninsured patients. These are just some of the ways the money will be spent in the community.

“We want to insure that everyone has access to quality healthcare regardless of their ability to pay. So that is a large part of what makes up this $254 million,” Kimberly Skelly, executive director of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation said.

Sentara also provides grant money to nonprofit health care partners like the Charlottesville and Orange free clinics.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

