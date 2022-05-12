Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Plenty of clouds and cooler

Eye to the sky
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -We’ll start with a little sun today. However, most of the day will feature mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will be possible as we go through the evening hours. This is a result of low pressure to our southeast. Scattered showers and storms will become more numerous Friday and Saturday. Our unsettled pattern will continue Sunday into Monday. After that expect improving conditions with above normal temperatures. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & cooler, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, spotty shower, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: around 70...Low: around 60

Saturday: Cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated storm, High: low 80sa...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

