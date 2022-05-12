No. 12 UVA baseball beats Longwood 8-3 in non-conference finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team won its final non-conference game of the regular season on Wednesday night, as the 12th ranked Cavaliers defeated Longwood 8-3 at Disharoon Park.

Alex Tappen went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the ‘Hoos, and six different pitchers combined to limit the Lancers to just five hits.

Virginia went 21-2 against teams outside the ACC this year.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “I’m proud that we’ve won 21-of-23 non-conference. If you want to do special things in a college baseball season, have some special opportunities at the end of the year, you have to really take care of your non-conference schedule.”

Tappen adds, “You got a really big series against Clemson coming up. You could easily get distracted on that, and not really be present in a game like this, but we did a great job preparing during finals, and obviously, to come out and have a complete performance is awesome heading into an ACC weekend.”

Game One of the series against Clemson is scheduled to begin on Friday at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.