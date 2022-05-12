Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

No. 12 UVA baseball beats Longwood 8-3 in non-conference finale

UVA senior Alex Tappen
UVA senior Alex Tappen(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team won its final non-conference game of the regular season on Wednesday night, as the 12th ranked Cavaliers defeated Longwood 8-3 at Disharoon Park.

Alex Tappen went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for the ‘Hoos, and six different pitchers combined to limit the Lancers to just five hits.

Virginia went 21-2 against teams outside the ACC this year.

Head coach Brian O’Connor says, “I’m proud that we’ve won 21-of-23 non-conference. If you want to do special things in a college baseball season, have some special opportunities at the end of the year, you have to really take care of your non-conference schedule.”

Tappen adds, “You got a really big series against Clemson coming up. You could easily get distracted on that, and not really be present in a game like this, but we did a great job preparing during finals, and obviously, to come out and have a complete performance is awesome heading into an ACC weekend.”

Game One of the series against Clemson is scheduled to begin on Friday at 6pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

JMU junior Hannah Shifflett
Hannah Shifflett named CAA Softball Player of the Year
The Virginia women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 26th year in a row.
Battle-tested UVA women’s lax ready to begin NCAA Tournament
UVA 2020 logo
UVA Softball #6 seed in ACC Tournament
UVA head coach Julie Myers
UVA women’s lax earns 26th consecutive NCAA tournament bid