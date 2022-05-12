Hannah Shifflett named CAA Softball Player of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Monticello softball star Hannah Shifflett has been named the CAA Player of the Year.

The JMU junior led the conference with a .393 batting average, 15 home runs, and 39 RBI.

She made 42 starts at first base this season, and had a .989 fielding percentage.

Four James Madison players earned All-Conference honors, including catcher Lauren Bernett.

