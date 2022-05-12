Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Green Business Alliance cut greenhouse gas emissions by 28% in one year

The Green Business Alliance launch in May 2021. Since then, the GBA has cut its green house gas...
The Green Business Alliance launch in May 2021. Since then, the GBA has cut its green house gas emissions by 28%.(wvir)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sixteen businesses across the Charlottesville area are working to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

They’re all part of the Green Business Alliance, which pledge to cut emissions by 45% by 2025.

GBA says its members have already cut 28%. They did this by installing solar panels, relocating to eco-friendly buildings, and creating their own climate action plans.

“The best thing about the Green Business Alliance and C3 helping bring all of this knowledges to the businesses to our community, is that together we’re even more powerful. By sharing tips, by sharing ways that we’ve learned to reduce energy use in our companies, across industries,” Liza Borches with Carter Myers Automotive, a GBA member, said.

Coles Jennings with the Green Business Alliance said the goal is to continue to expand the GBA.

“C3 is now offering energy audits, so we’re going to help all of our GBA members figure out where they can chip away more. I expect to see a lot more solar in the next four or five years,” Jennings said. “About half of the members have solar on their buildings. We’re hoping we can get that number up and then we’re even looking at offsite, community solar solutions to really hammer away at that goal.”

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Changes at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA graduate students say the university is not treating them fairly and are demanding change.
UVA grad students push administration on 3 requests
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. passes plastic bag tax
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

(FILE)
Sentara invests $254M to support health care
Escalator during construction
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport sees improvements
Greenleaf Spray Ground
Charlottesville getting ready to open spray grounds
Flaggers directing traffic
Flaggers directing traffic at Rt. 250 and Rt. 151 intersection