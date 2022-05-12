Green Business Alliance cut greenhouse gas emissions by 28% in one year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Sixteen businesses across the Charlottesville area are working to cut their greenhouse gas emissions.

They’re all part of the Green Business Alliance, which pledge to cut emissions by 45% by 2025.

GBA says its members have already cut 28%. They did this by installing solar panels, relocating to eco-friendly buildings, and creating their own climate action plans.

“The best thing about the Green Business Alliance and C3 helping bring all of this knowledges to the businesses to our community, is that together we’re even more powerful. By sharing tips, by sharing ways that we’ve learned to reduce energy use in our companies, across industries,” Liza Borches with Carter Myers Automotive, a GBA member, said.

Coles Jennings with the Green Business Alliance said the goal is to continue to expand the GBA.

“C3 is now offering energy audits, so we’re going to help all of our GBA members figure out where they can chip away more. I expect to see a lot more solar in the next four or five years,” Jennings said. “About half of the members have solar on their buildings. We’re hoping we can get that number up and then we’re even looking at offsite, community solar solutions to really hammer away at that goal.”

