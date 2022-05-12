Flaggers directing traffic at Rt. 250 and Rt. 151 intersection

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Pay attention as you drive through the Route 151 and Route 250 intersection in Afton, as crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are shifting traffic patterns.

During the day, flaggers are directing traffic in both directions. Crews are installing a drainage structure for the roundabout.

The shift is moving traffic to the east to allow crews the space to work.

“Once you do go into that intersection, remember, you’ve got a lot of crews out there working and those flaggers, as well. You want to just be really, really careful,” VDOT Spokesperson Sharon Ketcham said.

VDOT says the roundabout was originally scheduled to be finished in March 2023, but now it could be done six months early.

