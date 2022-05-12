Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Flaggers directing traffic at Rt. 250 and Rt. 151 intersection

Flaggers directing traffic
Flaggers directing traffic(WVIR)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - Pay attention as you drive through the Route 151 and Route 250 intersection in Afton, as crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation are shifting traffic patterns.

During the day, flaggers are directing traffic in both directions. Crews are installing a drainage structure for the roundabout.

The shift is moving traffic to the east to allow crews the space to work.

“Once you do go into that intersection, remember, you’ve got a lot of crews out there working and those flaggers, as well. You want to just be really, really careful,” VDOT Spokesperson Sharon Ketcham said.

VDOT says the roundabout was originally scheduled to be finished in March 2023, but now it could be done six months early.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport (FILE)
Changes at the Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
Scene on Ridge Street
Charlottesville police investigating weekend shooting, stabbings
UVA graduate students say the university is not treating them fairly and are demanding change.
UVA grad students push administration on 3 requests
(FILE)
Albemarle Co. passes plastic bag tax
(FILE)
Expert explains what it means if you’re COVID-19 positive after 10 days

Latest News

Escalator during construction
Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport sees improvements
Greenleaf Spray Ground
Charlottesville getting ready to open spray grounds
Veritas Vineyards is planting new vines for the first time in five years
Veritas Vineyard growing new grapes, marking growth following the pandemic
Charlottesville man and friends spreading awareness about scams targeting the elderly