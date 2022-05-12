Eye to the sky

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Low pressure to our southeast will continue to push cloudy conditions into the region. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures this afternoon. A few showers will develop by this evening, along with a steady northeast breeze. Conditions will remain unsettled for the late week. More widespread scattered showers and a storm will be possible Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s by Sunday, and this unsettled pattern will begin to improve by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy & breezy, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Cloudy, a few showers, Low: upper 50s

Friday: Cloudy, scattered showers & a storm, High: around 70...Low: around 60

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: low 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 70s...Low: around 60

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.