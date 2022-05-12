Advertise With Us
Charlottesville getting ready to open spray grounds

Greenleaf Spray Ground
Greenleaf Spray Ground(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the weather heats up, Charlottesville is getting ready to open places to cool down this summer.

Four outdoor spray grounds are preparing to turn on the water this weekend. The parks recycle water by collecting, filtering, sanitizing and re-circulating.

“It’s important for water conservation. There are pass through systems that are out there, where water is used and sent to waste. We recycle the water and that way it cuts down on the water bill, it is more sustainable than a pass through system,” Acting Aquatic Facilities Manager Algreatus Batton said.

The parks are open starting Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are free to use. They will be open through mid September.

