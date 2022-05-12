Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport sees improvements

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Things are changing outside and inside Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport.

The American Airlines gates have a new look while work on parking pavilions goes on simultaneously.

“American Airlines has always served out of the upper level of this terminal, and we have to make the move to the lower level for those passengers,” Chief Operating Officer Jason Burch said.

Burch is overseeing construction on the escalators between the top floor where the closed American Airlines gate is and the bottom floor where the temporary gate is.

“The escalators were installed in 1991,” he said. “We have been struggling to keep them operating over the last few years and it was unanimous in our decision we needed to make this improvement to the terminal.”

The dining area is being condensed to make room for traveling to the temporary American Airlines gate.

“We’re trying to keep this [temporary gate] as close to what the terminal feels like with the carpeting, the heating, the cooling and the lighting, and it opens to the new gate space we created,” Burch said. “In the next six months. I think it’ll look completely different for everybody.”

Burch says everyone’s patience is appreciated while the renovations are taking place.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.