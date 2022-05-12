Battle-tested UVA women’s lax ready to begin NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team will begin postseason play on Friday, as the 15th ranked Cavaliers take on No. 18 Southern Cal in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Chapel Hill.

UVA is playing in its 26th consecutive tournament.

They made it to the second round last season, and the quarterfinals in 2019.

If the ‘Hoos beat the Trojans on Friday, they would take on top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina on Sunday.

Six of the 29 teams in the NCAA Tournament field are from the ACC.

“I do think our ACC schedule will have us ready to compete on all cylinders, and in all aspects of the game,” says UVA head coach Julie Myers. “I do like the work that we’ve done leading up to this opening round, and I do love having a new opponent. It’s a great way to refocus a team, and to get hungry again.”

USC will be the third Pac-12 opponent for UVA this year.

The Cavaliers beat Cal and Stanford earlier in the season.

The opening draw in the first round is scheduled for Friday at 5pm in Chapel Hill, NC.

