Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Battle-tested UVA women’s lax ready to begin NCAA Tournament

The Virginia women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 26th year in a row.
The Virginia women's lacrosse team is in the NCAA Tournament for the 26th year in a row.(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team will begin postseason play on Friday, as the 15th ranked Cavaliers take on No. 18 Southern Cal in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in Chapel Hill.

UVA is playing in its 26th consecutive tournament.

They made it to the second round last season, and the quarterfinals in 2019.

If the ‘Hoos beat the Trojans on Friday, they would take on top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina on Sunday.

Six of the 29 teams in the NCAA Tournament field are from the ACC.

“I do think our ACC schedule will have us ready to compete on all cylinders, and in all aspects of the game,” says UVA head coach Julie Myers. “I do like the work that we’ve done leading up to this opening round, and I do love having a new opponent. It’s a great way to refocus a team, and to get hungry again.”

USC will be the third Pac-12 opponent for UVA this year.

The Cavaliers beat Cal and Stanford earlier in the season.

The opening draw in the first round is scheduled for Friday at 5pm in Chapel Hill, NC.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

UVA senior Alex Tappen
No. 12 UVA baseball beats Longwood 8-3 in non-conference finale
JMU junior Hannah Shifflett
Hannah Shifflett named CAA Softball Player of the Year
UVA 2020 logo
UVA Softball #6 seed in ACC Tournament
UVA head coach Julie Myers
UVA women’s lax earns 26th consecutive NCAA tournament bid