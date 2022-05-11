VA 5th District candidates Moy, Throneburg criticize Rep. Bob Good, who they hope to oust

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two candidates for a congressional seat representing Charlottesville held simultaneous events in the city on Tuesday night.

The two candidates, Republican Dan Moy and Democrat Josh Throneburg, pose a stark contrast to each other, but they both share the same feeling about the incumbent in the race. Neither of them wants to see Rep. Bob Good, a Republican, serve a second term in Congress.

Moy calls himself a conservative Republican. The Air Force retiree’s priorities include defunding planned parenthood and stopping radical leftists from “[gaining] control over our lives.” But even he doesn’t want Good, one of the most conservative members of the U.S. House of Representatives, to keep his seat.

“I think he has been missing in action when it comes to working on the issues that would address the problems in our local economy,” Moy said in an interview at a meet-and-greet he hosted in Charlottesville.

Moy said his mission is to talk to people and share his conservative values while fixing what he believes Good has overlooked.

“Opioid addiction, drug addiction in the southside of Virginia is still a problem,” Moy said. “Broadband access is still a problem in our area. Getting manufacturing and jobs back so our young people don’t leave the 5th district to go elsewhere.”

He hopes to play off of the Republican sweep in 2021 in Virginia, highlighted by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Parents love their kids before they align with a political party,” Moy said. “And if you as a political leader have the ability to talk to parents who know that they love their kids, you are now talking across divisions.”

At the same time, Throneburg, the lone Democrat in the race, was taking questions at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. He said he doesn’t care whether he’s running against Moy or Good -- he just wants to fill the seat that’s been occupied by the GOP for more than a decade.

“We have to do everything that we humanly can, almost as well as we humanly can, maybe get a tad bit lucky here or there, and we’ll win by a point,” he said at the panel.

Throneburg said he wants to stop the harms of climate change while helping to form a more just and equitable world.

“When you’re a father, the thing you want most in this world is to create a space where your kids can be healthy, safe, and thrive,” Throneburg said in an interview. “And right now this planet and this country aren’t providing that. I want to be a part of solving those problems.”

Unless Moy is able to win the Republican nomination at a convention later this month, Throneburg’s road to Congress will go through Good.

“You are on the deep fringes because you refuse to do anything,” Throneburg said about Good. “You didn’t vote for the infrastructure bill, you haven’t voted for veterans, you haven’t voted for police. You have done absolutely nothing.”

