UVA Health and Focused Ultrasound Foundation partner for cancer treatment

UVA Health
UVA Health(WVIR)
By Isabel Cleary
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health and the Charlottesville-based Focused Ultrasound Foundation are launching what they say is the world’s first center solely dedicated to advancing the focused ultrasound and cancer immunotherapy treatment approach.

This center will work to improve focused ultrasound and cancer immunotherapy treatment. When the ultrasound beam is focused on the area that is being treated with immunotherapy the two come together to fight the cancer.

“We have so many new treatments that are available, we want to add to that list. We eventually want to cure cancer, right? We don’t want cancer to be something that exists as a disease, so that’s our ultimate goal,” UVA Health CEO Doctor Craig Kent said.

Lab work is happening right now and the next step down the road will be clinical trials.

