Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Private property owners sue over Virginia’s hunting dog law

(FILE)
(FILE)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSONS, Va. (AP) — Several property owners in Virginia are suing the state Department of Wildlife Resources over a state law that allows hunters to retrieve their hunting dogs from private property.

A number of states allow hunters to retrieve their dogs without permission from property owners under certain circumstances. But Virginian’s law says hunters are allowed to retrieve dogs even when the property owner has specifically denied access.

The property owners allege that allowing hunters to go on their property without permission amounts to an uncompensated taking of their land.

However, the Virginia Hunting Dog Alliance says the vast majority of hunters are considerate of land owners and want to continue Virginia’s centuries-old tradition of hunting with dogs.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

Liberty University, Jane Does settle lawsuit over Title IX cases
The two candidates, Republican Dan Moy and Democrat Josh Throneburg, pose a stark contrast to...
VA 5th District candidates Moy, Throneburg criticize Rep. Bob Good, who they hope to oust
(STOCK)
C3 receiving $10K grant
(FILE)
BRHD begins nationwide search for new director