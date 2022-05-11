Monticello students learn from well-known photojournalist Denis Reggie

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Photojournalist Denis Reggie virtually guest led a photography class for Monticello High School students Wednesday.

His work has been featured in the Smithsonian. He’s also photographed Oprah, the Kennedy’s wedding, Mariah Carey, and other newsmakers.

Reggie taught students the techniques he uses behind the lens.

“It’s nice to hear from someone who has worked with such a vast range of people and to hear the different stories behind the photos and how they came to be,” Lauren Elgin, a senior at Monticello High School said.

Afterward, Reggie answered student’s questions. This class, taught by Rob Garland, is among the most popular at Monticello High.S

