Looks like another winner !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will bring more sunshine and pleasant conditions today. Clouds will gradually begin to increase tonight. While Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies, only a few showers will be possible. A better chance for showers and storms will be on tap Friday into Saturday. Lower chances for showers and storms can be expected Sunday and Monday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Partly cloudy & seasonal, Low: mid 50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, stray show, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 50s

Friday: Scattered showers & storms, High: around 70...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, isolated storm, High: low 80s...Low: around 60

Mostly cloudy, a few showers, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 80...Low: mid 50s

