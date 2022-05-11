Liberty University, Jane Does settle lawsuit over Title IX cases

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University has settled a lawsuit against the school that claimed the university made serious errors in its handling of harassments, sexual assault, rapes and pregnancies of students and employees of the university.

The complaint, filed in the Eastern District of New York, included the testimony of 12 Jane Does. The majority of the plaintiffs identified as students of Liberty University. Others were employees of Liberty University.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2021, alleged wrongdoing by the university going back to 2005.

It claimed Liberty University created an unsafe campus environment, saying it “has intentionally created a campus environment where sexual assaults and rapes are foreseeably more likely to occur than they would in the absence of Liberty’s policies.”

WDBJ7 reached out to Jack Larkin of Gawthrop Greenwood, PC, the attorney who represented the Does, for comment on the settlement.

“The terms of the settlement are confidential in nature and there’s really nothing I can say about it beyond that the parties to the suit have resolved their differences, and the matter is settled,” Larkin wrote in an email.

WDBJ7 has reached out to Liberty University for comment.

