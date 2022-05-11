Baker-Butler Elementary School celebrates Nurse Emily Sims

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Emily Sims has been treating patients at UVA Children’s Hospital for six years.

“At the Children’s Hospital I was able to see a cardiac patient, an orthopedic patient, a patient that has a difficulty breathing, and patients dealing with chemotherapy,” Sims said.

She now uses that knowledge as the nurse for Baker-Butler Elementary School.

“You might have some sniffles, to a broken arm, to having to give an Epipen, to just some minor injuries,” Sims said.

With COVID-19 making some people more cautious about getting sick, more students are visiting Sims.

“It kind of does double our numbers, probably between 40 to 50 kids I see a day, and that’s just because we have a school of around 700,” Sims said. “My administration, my office secretaries, they all will pitch in if I need anything. I know I can say, ‘you need to call this, you need to do that.’ So I am fully supported, so therefore I can stay calm for the child.”

“We’re incredibly lucky to have the school nurse, not only because we’re in the middle pandemic, but just because she brings such insight to how to care for students,” Principal Seth Kennard said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.