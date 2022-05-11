Advertise With Us
ACSA 2021 testing shows clean drinking water

(FILE)
(FILE)(wvir)
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The 2022 Water Quality Report show Charlottesville-area drinking water is safe.

The Albemarle County Service Authority says the area’s drinking water has passed or exceeded all required standards.

“We’re happy to let customers know that we’re providing a clean, safe, reliable supply of water to their taps in their homes and their businesses,” Environmental Compliance Specialist Tim Brown said.

ACSA works alongside the Rivanna Water And Sewer Authority for most of Charlottesville and the county.

