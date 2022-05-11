4819 Club connecting student-athletes with fans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A sports marketing company is giving fans access to athletes like never before. Hook Sporks Marketing is helping connect them with University of Virginia Men’s Basketball.

The Charlottesville-based group is offering a subscription service that ranges from autographed photos to cookouts with team members or even monthly dinners.

“We’re really excited about it,” Austin Katsra with HSM said.

Katsra was part of the team that went to the National Championship in 2019. Now, he is helping to connect athletes with their fans.

“So maybe you’re a fan and you live in California and you really just want to meet some of the guys over Zoom. There’s that option. Or you live in Charlottesville, you’ve been a UVA fan your whole life, and you’re like, ‘Wow, having dinner with them would be great,’” he said.

The 4819 Club offers access to student-athletes for a price, allowing the players to make money off of their name, image, and likeness (NIL).

“All of the opportunities that we’ve offered are fully compliant with NCAA,” Katsra said.

