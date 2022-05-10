Advertise With Us
date 2022-05-10
You gotta love it !

Sunny, breezy and seasonal
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure will deliver another outstanding day. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and a pleasant northeast breeze. More of the same can be expected for the next couple of days. Meanwhile, we are watching low pressure to our east. As it drifts southwest, clouds will increase later Thursday, and scattered showers and storms will develop Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Scattered showers & storms, High: around 70...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

