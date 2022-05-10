Wall to wall sunshine

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure has delivered another stellar day across Central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. We’ll see mostly sunny skies, seasonal temperatures, and a nice northeasterly breeze. More of the same can be expected over the next couple of days. As we approach the late week, low pressure to our east will spread clouds, scattered showers and storms to the region. While we are not expecting wash out conditions, when venturing out, keep the umbrella close by. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s

Thursday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 50s

Friday: Cloudy, periods of rain, scattered storms, High: around 70...Low: low 60s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: mid 70s...Low: low 60s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: upper 50s

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.