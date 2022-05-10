Northeast Winds with Coastal Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Northeast winds will keep temperatures a little below average during the afternoon through Saturday.

Tracking the progress of a storm system off the East Coast. The same one that brought severe weather last Friday night. This Low Pressure areas will retrograde or more more westerly Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Increasing our rain and thunder chances. Not expecting severe weather this time.

The wind will turn to a warmer southwesterly direction on Sunday with a warming trend. Isolated showers and storms popping up.

A Cold Front will sweep east on Monday with additional shower chances. This will also push the storm system off the East Coast. Dry and seasonable next Tuesday.

Tuesday night: Mainly clear with lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Sun and some clouds, especially to the east. Northeast winds. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower from the east. Highs upper 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Rain showers with thunder possible. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers with thunder possible. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with isolated shower/thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.

Monday: Lingering rain chance. Highs near 80. Partly sunny. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

