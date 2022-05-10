Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Northeast Winds with Coastal Storm

Rain Chances Increase Late Week
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Northeast winds will keep temperatures a little below average during the afternoon through Saturday.

Tracking the progress of a storm system off the East Coast. The same one that brought severe weather last Friday night. This Low Pressure areas will retrograde or more more westerly Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Increasing our rain and thunder chances. Not expecting severe weather this time.

The wind will turn to a warmer southwesterly direction on Sunday with a warming trend. Isolated showers and storms popping up.

A Cold Front will sweep east on Monday with additional shower chances. This will also push the storm system off the East Coast. Dry and seasonable next Tuesday.

Tuesday night: Mainly clear with lows in the 40s to 50 degrees.

Wednesday: Sun and some clouds, especially to the east. Northeast winds. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Lows low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower from the east. Highs upper 60s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Friday: Rain showers with thunder possible. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers with thunder possible. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 60.

Sunday: Partly sunny, warmer and humid with isolated shower/thunderstorm. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.

Monday: Lingering rain chance. Highs near 80. Partly sunny. Lows in the 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 70s.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

nbc29 weather at noon
Wall to wall sunshine
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at noon
nbc29 weather at sunrise
You gotta love it !
nbc29 weather at sunrise
nbc29 weather at sunrise