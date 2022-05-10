Advertise With Us
LCHS Coach Roger Stewart competing in Deaflympics

Roger Stewart is competing in the 2022 Deaflympics
By Andrew Webb
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County High School Coach Roger Stewart is in Brazil, competing in the Deaflympics with the goal of bringing home the gold medal.

“Dedication, fun, discipline,” are the three traits Stewart says it will take to leave Brazil with a medal. He’s competing in Greco-Roman style wrestling, which only involves the upper body.

“We all want the same thing, we all want the same opportunity, we all want the same medal whether it be gold, silver, bronze,” Stewart said.

The Deaflympics aren’t sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee, but Stewart hopes to see it merged with the Paralympics in the future games. But right now, the focus is on the competition.

“My last Deaflympics was 2005, and that was in Australia,” Stewart said. “While taking fifth place was amazing out of so many countries, I missed three other Deaflympics because of the funding, so this is a great opportunity for me to come back to make that happen again.”

