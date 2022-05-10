C3 receiving $10K grant

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A $10,000 grant is on its way to a Charlottesville organization focused on climate health.

The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) plans to use these funds for a project that could eventually put money back in your wallet: It’s working with Albemarle County to identify where energy bills are the highest.

“We were really excited to have this partnership with Albemarle County, which will focus on energy burden in our community,” C3 Executive Director Susan Kruse said.

Kruse says your energy burden is the percentage of your household income spent on paying the electric bill.

“If you’re spending more than 6% of your income on energy costs, that’s considered to be a high burden and unsustainable in terms of your ability to financially pay for those bills,” she said.

“What we can do with that information is then be able to better target programs to help everyone in the community benefit from local climate action,” Albemarle Co. Climate Protection Manager Gabe Dayley said.

Kruse and Dayley say global warming is behind these bills creeping up over time. It is why this grant funding is coming at the perfect time.

“Working to help lower folks’ high-energy burden is both something that helps us implement mitigation strategies and also something that will help our community build resilience,” Dayley said.

“It’s a $10,000 matching grant that is matched by the Audubon’s Foundation, who is a local funder,” Kruse said.

Kruse says this money will arrive any day now. The research will begin in the fall, with results in the spring.

