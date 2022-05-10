Advertise With Us
BRHD begins nationwide search for new director

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nationwide search is underway for a new director of the Blue Ridge Health District. After seven years, the current head of the BRHD is stepping down.

“We’re hoping to find someone who will be a really great fit for our community and looking forward to introducing them once they get started,” Kathryn Goodman with BRHD said.

The current director, Doctor Denise Bonds, is leaving in mid-May.

“It will certainly be a challenge and a time of transition for our health district when Dr. Bonds leaves. However, we have a great leadership team in place and we are ready to continue operating as usual and offering all of our services and especially our COVID response during this time of transition,” Goodman said. “Dr. Bonds is moving onto a nonprofit organization that provides funding for medical research.”

Doctor Lillian Peake from the Virginia Department of Health will take over as interim director until the position is filled.

