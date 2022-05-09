Virginia men’s lax will play at 8-seed Brown in NCAA Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The two-time defending national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse team will have to go on the road in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Hoos did not receive one of the tournament’s Top Eight seeds, and the home game that goes along with it.

Instead, they will travel to face 8-seed Brown in the First Round.

It’s a very familiar spot for UVA head coach Lars Tiffany.

He played for the Bears from 1987-90, and spent ten years as Brown’s head coach, before taking over the Virginia program in 2016.

The Brown/UVA winner will likely face top-ranked and undefeated Maryland in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers are in the tournament for the 40th time in program history.

They are the only ACC team in the field this year, marking just the second time the league has only sent one team the tournament (1975).

