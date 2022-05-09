Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

Virginia men’s lax will play at 8-seed Brown in NCAA Tournament

UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany
UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany(WVIR)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The two-time defending national champion Virginia men’s lacrosse team will have to go on the road in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The ‘Hoos did not receive one of the tournament’s Top Eight seeds, and the home game that goes along with it.

Instead, they will travel to face 8-seed Brown in the First Round.

It’s a very familiar spot for UVA head coach Lars Tiffany.

He played for the Bears from 1987-90, and spent ten years as Brown’s head coach, before taking over the Virginia program in 2016.

The Brown/UVA winner will likely face top-ranked and undefeated Maryland in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers are in the tournament for the 40th time in program history.

They are the only ACC team in the field this year, marking just the second time the league has only sent one team the tournament (1975).

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

UVA sophomores Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh celebrate the 4-0 win against Princeton.
UVA women’s tennis sweeps Princeton; Advances to NCAA Round of 16
UVA freshman Casey Saucke
Casey Saucke stepping up for Virginia baseball
Gianni Ross clinched the victory at No. 5 singles
UVA men’s tennis beats VCU 4-0; Advances to Round of 16
UVA head coach Sara O'Leary
Virginia women’s tennis tops Youngstown State 4-0; Advances to NCAA Second Round