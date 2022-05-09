Variable Sky, Slightly Below Average Highs, Coastal Storm System

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a starry sky overnight, some clouds will try to back in from the east Tuesday morning. Tracking a coastal storm system. The same one that brought the region severe weather last Friday night is parked off the East Coast. This system will keep high temperatures a little below average this week with a north to northeast wind flow.

The risk for severe weather this week will remain over the central and northern Plains.

By Thursday night and especially Friday into the weekend, the coastal storm will back farther west and impact our region directly. Rounds of showers, downpours and thunder possible Friday and Saturday. Isolated activity at this time on Sunday. A half inch to inch and a half of rainfall is projected. Keep checking back for updates.

Monday night: Clear and cooling to the 40s. Light north breeze.

Tuesday: Some clouds in the morning, especially east. Partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. North wind. Lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 50s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 50s. Rain shower chance Thursday night.

Friday: Rain showers. Thunder possible. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers. Thunder possible. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated to scattered showers/storms. Highs lower 80s. Lows near 60.

Monday: Drying and partly to mostly sunny. Highs near 80 degrees.

