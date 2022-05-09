Advertise With Us
Back On Track
Buy Local
Coronavirus Coverage
Send Us Your Pictures
Advertisement

UVA women’s lax earns 26th consecutive NCAA tournament bid

UVA head coach Julie Myers
UVA head coach Julie Myers(wvir)
By Mike Shiers
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team extended its streak to 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, as the Cavaliers received an at-large bid on Sunday night

The Cavaliers will take on USC (13-4) in the first round on Friday at 2pm in Chapel Hill.

UVA had a record of 9-9 during the regular season, while playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

The Cavaliers have never missed the NCAA Tournament under head coach Julie Myers.

The Virginia / Southern Cal winner will take on top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina in the second round on Sunday.

James Madison also received an at-large bid to the tournament.

The Dukes will face UConn in the First Round on the campus of Loyola University on Friday at 7pm.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Fatal crash at the intersection of HIllsdale Dr. and Rio Rd.
ACPD investigating fatal crash at Hillsdale Dr. & Rio Rd. intersection
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
Otto Warmbier’s parents return to University of Virginia for first time since son’s death
(CILE)
Personal property taxes up by average of 25% in Charlottesville
Damage from the tornado
Tornado damages property in Augusta County
(FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

Latest News

UVA lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany
Virginia men’s lax will play at 8-seed Brown in NCAA Tournament
UVA sophomores Emma Navarro and Hibah Shaikh celebrate the 4-0 win against Princeton.
UVA women’s tennis sweeps Princeton; Advances to NCAA Round of 16
UVA freshman Casey Saucke
Casey Saucke stepping up for Virginia baseball
Gianni Ross clinched the victory at No. 5 singles
UVA men’s tennis beats VCU 4-0; Advances to Round of 16