UVA women’s lax earns 26th consecutive NCAA tournament bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s lacrosse team extended its streak to 26 consecutive NCAA Tournaments, as the Cavaliers received an at-large bid on Sunday night

The Cavaliers will take on USC (13-4) in the first round on Friday at 2pm in Chapel Hill.

UVA had a record of 9-9 during the regular season, while playing one of the toughest schedules in the nation.

The Cavaliers have never missed the NCAA Tournament under head coach Julie Myers.

The Virginia / Southern Cal winner will take on top-ranked and undefeated North Carolina in the second round on Sunday.

James Madison also received an at-large bid to the tournament.

The Dukes will face UConn in the First Round on the campus of Loyola University on Friday at 7pm.

